Jagadish Shettar is a living example of selfish and opportunistic politics, says Union Minister Khuba

April 16, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Terming the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s resignation from the BJP as a living example of selfish and opportunistic politics, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba has said that the former has betrayed the party and the lakhs of workers who are selflessly working for it.

“The party gave many high and respectable positions to Mr. Shettar in the last four decades. He was given high positions in the government also, including the post of the Chief Minister. Yet, he quit the party just because he was not given ticket for contesting the Assembly elections. He is a living example of betrayal and opportunistic politics,” Mr. Khuba said at a media conference in Bidar on Sunday.

Justifying his party’s decision to deny ticket to Mr. Shettar stating that such measures were essential to pave the way for younger generations, Mr. Khuba said that Mr. Shettar became a tall leader not because of his own efforts alone but because of the party.

“You [Mr. Shettar] became a tall leader not because of your own capabilities but because of the sweat of millions of party workers. People are watching your every move and they will never forgive you,” he said.

To a question on the allegations of Mr. Shettar and another BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi that the BJP is neglecting Lingayats, Mr. Khuba dismissed them saying that the party has given more ticket to Lingayats in the Assembly elections.

“The Congress insulted Lingayat leader Veerendra Patil in the past. Mr. Shettar and Mr. Savadi have, I think, forgotten this fact. The BJP will win even in the constituencies of Mr. Shettar and Mr. Savadi and assume power in the State under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Mr. Shettar and Mr. Savadi cannot escape from the curse that millions of party works have put on them,” Mr. Khuba said.