It’s my father’s last election, elect him: Yathindra

May 03, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is touring the State campaigning for Congress candidates, his son and incumbent MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah is touring Varuna campaigning for his father, who is the Congress candidate.

Dr. Yathindra has been making emotional calls to the electorate to elect his father, who is aspiring to become the Chief Minister for the second time if the Congress comes to power, in the high-pitched electoral battle. All eyes are on Varuna where Housing Minister V. Somanna, who is the BJP candidate, has posed a challenge to the former CM.

At one of the campaign sessions in the constituency on Tuesday evening, Dr. Yathindra said his father was fighting his last election and the people should facilitate ending his decades’-long political journey on a happy note by winning the elections.

Dr. Yathindra said his father always stood for the welfare of all sections of the society. “Please vote and elect him,” he made the appeal from his campaign vehicle.

Mr. Siddaramaiah is expected to campaign in Varuna on May 5.

Film stars and celebrities are also expected to join the former CM during his campaign.

Actor and former MP Ramya, who is the party’s star campaigner, has confirmed that she would be campaigning for Mr. Siddaramaiah in Varuna.