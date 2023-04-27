It is going to be a triangular fight in Shahapur

April 27, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - YADGIR

As the polling date for the Assembly elections is fast approaching, candidates of the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal( S) have stepped up campaigning in Shahapur Assembly Constituency, which is reserved for general category.

The nominees of the three major political parties are trying to reach out to voters on how they will develop the constituency by attending to public grievances, if they get elected.

Ameenraddi Patil Yalagi from the BJP, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur who is the sitting MLA from the Congress and the former MLA Guru Patil, who is in the contest on behalf of the Janata Dal(S) now, are, among others, in the fray.

The election fight in the constituency is going to be triangular this time. Moreover, all the three candidates contested in the 2018 elections with Mr. Darshanapur registering a victory then.

In the 2018 elections, the Congress fielded Mr. Darshanapur, while the Janata Dal(S) fielded Mr. Yalagi and Mr. Guru Patil contested on BJP ticket.

But, in fast-paced political developments, Mr. Guru Patil joined the Janata Dal(S) after the BJP denied him ticket in favour of Mr. Yalagi who secured 23,329 votes when he [Mr. Yalagi] contested on Janata Dal(S) ticket.

Mr. Darshanapur and Mr. Yalagi belong to the dominant Lingayat Reddy community, while Mr. Guru Patil belongs to the Lingayat community.

According to sources, Scheduled Castes and Lingayat votes come to 50,000, Kurubas 45,000 and Kabbaligas 25,000 votes.

This time, the Janata Dal(S) and the Congress candidates seem to be dependent on Lingayats, Kurubas, Kabbaligas, Scheduled Castes and Muslims for votes, while the BJP candidate is banking on Lingayats and Backward Classes votes.

Mr. Darshanapur won in 1994, 2004 and 2018 in the constituency. Mr. Guru Patil won in 2013, while Mr. Yalagi is waiting to register his maiden win.

The Congress has a strong base in the constituency. Out of the 15 elections from 1951 to 2018, the Congress has won nine times, the Swatantra Party two, Janata Parivar three and the KJP has won it once. The BJP has not registered a single victory in the constituency yet.

While Mr. Darshanapur is reaching out to voters with his development works taken up so far, Mr. Yalagi is seeking votes as a fresher and Mr. Guru Patil is saying that injustice has been done to him with the BJP denying him ticket to contest. Though it is going to be a triangular fight among these three, it is, ultimately, the voters who will decide their fate in the elections.

There are 2,33,343 voters in the constituency and of these, 1,16,950 are male and 1,16,393 female.

Meanwhile, voters are keen that their representatives take up work to complete the Mallabad and Budihal Peerapur lift irrigation projects. And, they also expect a permanent solution to drinking water scarcity in Shahapur city and Kembhavi town and a bypass road for Shahapur city.

