It is an election of generational shift at Shikaripur as BSY makes way for son

April 30, 2023

Shikaripur constituency in Shivamogga district is witnessing a generational shift in the current elections. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, 80, who began his career as an MLA in 1983, contested for the Assembly constituency nine times and won eight times, has retired from electoral politics. However, the party is highly dependent on his campaign across the State, irrespective of his age.

Mr. Yediyurappa has been replaced by his second son, B.Y. Vijayendra, 47, as the BJP candidate. Interestingly, even before he has begun his electoral career, his followers often refer to him as the “future CM”.

Mr. Vijayendra, who has been working as vice-president of the party’s Karnataka unit, has exhibited his electioneering skills in the byelections at K.R. Pet and Sira constituencies.

Mr. Vijayendra is facing a fight from two candidates: Goni Malatesh of the Congress and S.P. Nagaraj Gowda, an Independent candidate. Mr. Gowda, who was with the Congress, sought the party ticket to contest against Mr. Vijayendra. However, the party chose Mr. Malatesh, who had contested against Mr. Yediyurappa in the last election.

Upset over the party’s decision, Mr. Gowda, a Lingayat (Sadar), rebelled and chose to contest as an Independent, with the support of a section of leaders within the party.

Choice raises eyebrows

The Congress’ choice of Mr. Malatesh, a Kuruba leader, gave rise to speculation that two former Chief Ministers, Mr. Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah, had an understanding for their individual political benefits.

Earlier, there were reports that the BJP would field Mr. Vijayendra against Mr. Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency. Mr. Yediyurappa openly opposed it and declared that his son would contest from Shikaripur. In turn, Mr. Siddaramaiah, it is said, suggested Mr. Malatesh for the constituency to “help” Mr. Vijayendra.

However, Mr. Malatesh has termed such speculations “baseless”, arguing that if he was a “weak candidate”, how could he get 51,586 votes against Mr. Yediyurappa in the last elections?

Mr. Gowda is seeking votes on the grounds that Mr. Yediyurappa did not help people from his caste (Sadar-Lingayat) in the constituency come up in politics. Besides that, he appears to have the support of Banjara community members, who have expressed their anger against Mr. Yediyurappa and the BJP government for favouring internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes. The Banjraras began their protests against the government’s decision in Shikaripur on March 27.

The BJP did make efforts to convince Banjaras, who form a considerable number of votes in the constituency, by bringing top leaders of the community during the campaign. However, a major section of the community is still unhappy. Angry youths of the community sent Mr. Vijayendra back from the village without allowing him to campaign.

The Congress candidate is banking on the traditional votes of the party. The candidate is hopeful of bringing Mr. Siddaramaiah to the campaign and bringing back the traditional votes to the party fold.

Mr. Vijayendra banks on the long-standing image of his father, besides his elder brother B.Y. Raghavendra, Lok Sabha member. Both have jointly worked towards bringing development projects, including irrigation facilities, to the constituency.

Historical importance

Shikaripur has a significant place in the history of the 12th century Vachana movement that was against caste-based discrimination. Allama Prabhu and Akka Mahadevi, who were prominent poets of the movement, led by social reformer Basavanna, are natives of Shikaripur taluk.

