IT Dept. raids residence of former District Congress Committee Minorities Dept. chairman

May 06, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The IT Department conducted a raid on the residence of former District Congress Committee Minorities Department chairman on Saturday.

The team of Income Tax sleuths raided the residence of a former District Congress Committee Minorities Department chairman Waheed Ali Fatehkhani in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Mr. Fatehkhani, who is into the real estate business, is also a close aide of Congress leader Late Qamar-Ul-Islam’s family. Mr. FatehKhani is also a former syndicate member of Gulbarga University.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was on the radar of the IT sleuths owing to alleged financial misappropriation.