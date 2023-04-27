HamberMenu
Is it correct for Kharge to have spoken in such a manner about Modi? asks Bommai  

It only exposes the Congress culture, the Chief Minister says and adds, unfortunately, such a senior politician has stooped to such a low level

April 27, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a nightmare for traitors, anti-social elements, terrorists, anti-nationals and peace-breakers.

Taking exception to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that it only showed the Congress culture.

Speaking to presspersons at Konanakere village in Shiggaon taluk on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a nightmare for traitors, anti-social elements, terrorists, anti-nationals and peace-breakers.

“I do not know why Mr. Kharge felt like that. Is it correct for him to have spoken in such a manner about Mr. Modi?” he asked.

He said that Congress loose talk has led to its downfall. “We may differ with the ideology of Mr. Kharge but he will be respected for his seniority. Unfortunately, such a senior person has stooped to such a low level,” he said.

On KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s petition seeking a ban on the entry of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said that the fear of defeat is haunting the Congress resulting in such acts, he said.

