ADVERTISEMENT

Insecurity haunting Congress, says CM Bommai

May 05, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The CM takes pot shots at Congress leader Siddaramaiah and says he has boasted of campaigning only once in Varuna but was now forced to bring along film stars to drum up support for him

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday, May 5, that the Congress was haunted by the spectre of defeat and was hence feeling insecure.

He was speaking to media persons at the Mysuru airport after campaigning in T. Narsipura taluk on Friday.

Responding to the Congress assurances of new Hanuman temples in Karnataka in case it was voted to power, Mr. Bommai said this was an indicator of insecurity plaguing that party. ‘’The Congress committed a mistake first and it was now overreacting to make amends and rectify its mistake both of which are wrong,’’ he added. The Congress assurance on this issue reeks with dishonesty and insecurity, said Mr. Bommai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CM took pot shots at Congress leader Siddaramaiah and said he had boasted of campaigning only once in Varuna but was now forced to bring along film stars to drum up support for him.

Reacting to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s clarification on ‘’corrupt Lingayat CM’’ remark that he was alluding only to Mr. Bommai and not the community, the CM said Congress first inflicts damage and then gets into damage control mode. Clarifications are meaningless in the present times of omnipresent media, he added.

The CM said electoral prospects were favourable for the BJP in Varuna and it would also win more than the requisite seats for a majority in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US