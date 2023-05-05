Insecurity haunting Congress, says CM Bommai

May 05, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday, May 5, that the Congress was haunted by the spectre of defeat and was hence feeling insecure.

He was speaking to media persons at the Mysuru airport after campaigning in T. Narsipura taluk on Friday.

Responding to the Congress assurances of new Hanuman temples in Karnataka in case it was voted to power, Mr. Bommai said this was an indicator of insecurity plaguing that party. ‘’The Congress committed a mistake first and it was now overreacting to make amends and rectify its mistake both of which are wrong,’’ he added. The Congress assurance on this issue reeks with dishonesty and insecurity, said Mr. Bommai.

The CM took pot shots at Congress leader Siddaramaiah and said he had boasted of campaigning only once in Varuna but was now forced to bring along film stars to drum up support for him.

Reacting to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s clarification on ‘’corrupt Lingayat CM’’ remark that he was alluding only to Mr. Bommai and not the community, the CM said Congress first inflicts damage and then gets into damage control mode. Clarifications are meaningless in the present times of omnipresent media, he added.

The CM said electoral prospects were favourable for the BJP in Varuna and it would also win more than the requisite seats for a majority in the State.