Inflation, corruption not an election issue: Arun Singh

April 27, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Thursday said inflation and corruption are not an issue in Karnataka elections as he claimed that the people will vote for the BJP on its ‘development’ agenda.

“The inflation is permanent and it won’t cause any adverse impact on the party in the polls. It did not affect the party’s prospects in States that went to polls in the recent months. Same will happen in Karnataka. The charges of corruption against the Bommai government lack evidence and the Congress is spreading lies,” he said at a press conference here.

He said the Congress has bitten dust whenever it made the price rise an election issue. The allegations of “40% commission Sarkar” is nothing but a Congress creation. “The BJP is on a winning streak while the Congress is on a losing streak,” he remarked.

Replying to questions on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign in the State, Mr. Singh said: “Everybody knows what happened in U.P. when Ms. Gandhi campaigned there. What happened in U.P. will happen in the State too.”

To a question on the Congress’ claims of BJP’s numbers relegating to 40 seats in polls over charges of “40% commission”, he said the Congress is a divided house and the BJP is confident of winning 150 seats.

