April 20, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

A team of Income Tax officers conducted raids on Balaji Sugars in Yaragal KB village in Vijayapura district on Thursday morning.

The officers also raided the residences of some directors of the factory.

A few days ago, election officers seized wall clocks, T shirts and other material containing images of S.R. Patil, Congress leader, from the premises of the factory. Poll duty officers had then intimated IT officers of this.

And, details of the raids are awaited.

