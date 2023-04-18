Income of D. Vedavyas Kamath and his wife decreases

April 18, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The income of Mangaluru City South MLA and the BJP candidate D. Vedavyas Kamath reduced from ₹1.18 crore in 2016-17 to ₹82.5 lakh in 2021-22, while the value of his movable and immovable assets increased from ₹11.07 crore in 2018 to ₹24.31 crore in 2023. Liability increased from ₹76.7 lakh to ₹4.92 crore in the same period.

Similarly, his wife Vrinda Kamath’s income too came down from ₹1.21 crore in 2016-17 to ₹44.21 lakh in 2021-22. Value of her movable and immovable assets rose from ₹S7.39 crore in 2018 and to ₹15.04 crore in 2023. Her liability increased from ₹9.5 lakh in 2018 to ₹91.77 lakh in this period.

Analysis of affidavits filed in 2018 and 2023 by Mr. Kamath, who is contesting for the second time, shows that there is no change in the non-agriculture properties he possesses, which are now worth ₹6.12 crore. He possesses four commercial buildings worth ₹3.6 crore and a residential building in Derebail worth ₹1.05 crore.

Of his movable assets, Mr. Kamath had declared in 2018 about 11 bank and chit fund accounts had a total balance of ₹61.6 lakh. In 2023, he said 13 bank and chit fund accounts had a total balance of ₹98.09 lakh. He has Invested ₹4.71 lakh in mutual funds and shares. He has a postal recurring deposit and a postal savings bank account in Konchady totaling ₹5.5 lakh. He has invested ₹81.45 lakh in insurance. He has lent a total of ₹10.75 lakh.

Mr. Kamath has a 25% share each in DVK Builders and Developers, DVK Implex and Mangala Cashew Industries , which is valued at ₹6.36 lakh, ₹97.43 lakh and ₹11.67 crore respectively. He has 200 grams of jewellery worth ₹11.47 lakh.

Ms. Kamath has 11 bank accounts in which the total balance is ₹77.21 lakh. She has invested a total of ₹3 lakh in three different shares, ₹55.14 lakh in insurance, and lent a total of ₹5,25 lakh. She has gold and silver articles worth ₹76.99 lakh. She has a ₹4.03 crore worth share in DVK Builders and Developers, Vignesh Enterprises and Mangala Cashew Industries.

She has six non-agriculture properties totally worth ₹2.75 crore. Ms. Kamath has seven commercial buildings, including two properties purchased in 2019, which are totally worth ₹6.07 crore.

Mr. Kamath’s sons Varun Kamath and Vedanth Kamath have movable assets worth ₹50.49 lakh and ₹35.81 lakh respectively.

Mr. Kamath is facing trial before the 42nd Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Bengaluru, in connection with the case registered against him and 27 others in city’s Bajpe police station in August 2016 for blocking the way of actor Ramya and shouting slogans.