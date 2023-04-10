In Dharwad, leaders of Congress, BJP switch sides

April 10, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With the announcement of polling date in the State, there is a flurry of political activities across the district, with enthusiastic workers busy campaigning on the one side and those miffed with political developments within respective parties switching sides.

The latest among them is the Congress leader and former MLA Nagaraj Chabbi who has embraced the saffron party now.

Mr. Chabbi had sought Congress ticket from Kalghatgi Assembly Constituency in Dharwad district. However, the Congress has announced ticket to the former Minister Santosh Lad in Kalghatgi much to his disappointment.

The constituency is represented by BJP MLA C.M. Nimbannavar who will not get ticket for another term if the party decides to field the new entrant [Mr. Chabbi].

Even much before the election process began, there were clear indications for Mr. Nimbannavar who had finally won from the constituency almost at the end of his political career in 2018 defeating Mr. Lad.

As many as 13 aspirants from the BJP have already staked their claim for party ticket.

Following the inclusion of Mr. Chabbi, the BJP members of Kalghatgi unit immediately held a meeting under the leadership of Mr. Nimbannavar, who has now made it clear that he will remain in the fray even as an Independent candidate, if the party decides to field Mr. Chabbi.

At present, Mr. Chabbi seems to be the ideal candidate to fight against his one-time friend Mr. Lad. According to inner circles of the BJP, Mr. Chabbi has joined the BJP only after getting an assurance of being given party ticket.

While Mr. Chabbi’s inclusion has created disappointment among the aspirants, the former BJP leader and Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor Mohan Limbikai’s decision to join the Congress has already created a flutter in the party, especially among ticket aspirants in the Congress in Hubballi-Dharwad West Constituency.

The aspirants have already sounded a bugle of rebellion against Mr. Mohan Limbikai and have warned that they will field a candidate from one among them as an Independent.

The Congress is facing a similar problem in Kundgol Assembly Constituency where around a dozen aspirants have opposed giving ticket to sitting MLA Kusumavati Shivalli.

While the Congress has chosen the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni and sitting MLA Prasad Abbayya and Santosh Lad for Dharwad, Hubballi-Dharwad East and Kalghatgi constituencies, it is yet to announce candidates for Navalgund, Kundgol, Hubballi-Dharwad West and Central constituencies as there is stiff competition. In fact, following Mr. Kulkarni’s candidature a few Congress leaders have spoken about contesting as Independent candidates.

With the exit of Mr. Chabbi from the Congress, some of his followers have followed him into his new party. And, the announcement of ticket for other constituencies is likely to see a few more walking out or contesting as rebel candidates.