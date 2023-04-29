In Belur, villagers haunted by man-elephant conflict demand visiting PM’s attention

April 29, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - SHIVAMOGGA

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Belur taluk of Karnataka’s Hassan district on April 30, there will be an unusual component to his security: an elephant watch and rapid response team. On Thursday, a herd of elephants inflicted serious injuries on a farmer in Kadegarje in Belur taluk, just 20 kilometres away from the rally venue. The farmer is now undergoing treatment in Hassan town.

The Forest Department has taken measures to avoid the movement of elephants in areas close to the venue of the Prime Minsiter’s programme. “As of now, elephants are quite far from the venue. However, we cannot be sure of their movement. Our officers are on watch with the rapid response team and other supporting staff,” K. Harish, Deputy Conservator of Forests in Hassan told The Hindu.

Appeal to the PM

Ahead of the PM’s visit, residents of villages in the region, which see constant man-elephant conflict, have demanded that he pay attention to their problem. Many have put up posts on social media platforms highlighting the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 93 people have died in the district due to elephant attacks since 1986. Hundreds of people have suffered injuries, and there have been thousands of incidents of crop damage caused by pachyderms. Though there have been protests galore, there is no permanent solution in sight.

H.M. Chandrashekhar of Hebbanahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk told The Hindu is one of those appealing to Mr. Modi for help. “I lost my brother in an elephant attack. We, the family members, have not been able to come out of that trauma. He left behind his wife and a three-year-old child,” he said. His younger brother H.M. Manu was attacked by a tusker last November while he was on the way to Chamundeshwari temple, close to his field.

“We people of Sakaleshpur have appealed to all representatives of all parties to help. Now I appeal to the Prime Minister to take note of this problem and relocate all the elephants from the region so that we are safe and our crops are protected,” said Mr. Chandrashekhar.

Around 65 elephants, separated into three or four groups, have been roaming in parts of Sakaleshpur, Alur and Belur taluks. A few tuskers move alone too.

‘Full relocation needed’

The Forest Department has, on many occasions, captured the problem-causing elephants and relocated them. However, people in the region say that selective capture of elephants will not resolve the issue.

“We want the government to capture all elephants and relocate them. Otherwise, the problem will continue for many years. We are losing our loved ones, besides the crop in the fields. We are glad that the Prime Minister is visiting our area to address an election rally. I hope he understands this problem and resolves it,” said Jagadish of Hosakoplu village in Sakaleshpur taluk.

One of the posts on a social media platform asked, “PM brought cheetahs from Namibia, but why can’t he translocate elephants from Hassan and take credit for that too?”