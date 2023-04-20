In all, 182 sets of nomination papers filed in seven Assembly constituencies in Dharwad district

April 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In all, 182 sets of nomination papers have been filed for the elections to the seven Assembly segments in Dharwad district. On the last day for filing nomination papers, 72 sets of nomination papers were filed.

Prominent among those who filed nomination papers is the former MLA S.I. Chikkanagoudar, as Independent as well as a Congress candidate.

Sitting MLA Kusumavati Shivalli who has been given Congress ticket too filed her nomination papers.

Mahesh Tenginakai (BJP), who will take on the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, filed his nomination papers after a mega rally accompanied by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday.

Janata Dal(S) district president Gururaj Hunasimarad filed his nomination papers as Janata Dal(S) candidate in Hubballi-Dharwad West constituency.

In Dharwad, a mega procession was taken out by the family members of the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni (Congress) led by his wife Shivaleela Kulkarni before his nomination papers were filed in Dharwad Assembly segment.

According to a release issued by District Election Officer Gurudatta Hegde on the last day for filing nomination papers, Navalgund received five nomination papers, Kundgol 14, Hubballi-Dharwad East 12, Hubballi-Dharwad Central 14, Hubballi-Dharwad West 11 and Kalghatgi six nomination papers.

In Haveri

On the last day for filing nomination papers, 45 candidates filed 58 sets of nomination papers for six Assembly segments in Haveri district. So far, 99 candidates have filed 163 sets of nomination papers in the district.

In Gadag

Similarly, in Gadag district, 44 candidates filed 49 sets of nomination papers for four Assembly segments on Thursday. So far, 122 sets of nomination papers have been filed in the district.