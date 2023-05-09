May 09, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - KALABURAGI

In a cinema-style operation around midnight, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar pursued and caught BJP activists who had switched off the street lights at Sangamesh Colony and distributing money among voters, in Gulbarga South constituency on May 8.

As per information gathered from multiple sources, Mr. Gurukar, who is also the District Election Officer, was alerted about suspicious activity. He rushed to the spot without even informing the police department. He saw a few cars and some persons distributing money at the spot, which was dark as the street lights were switched off.

The officer went towards the cars. As he approached, the people in the car stopped handing over the money, and immediately drove away. Mr. Gurukar pursued the car and caught up with the vehicle at Vidyanagar, near bus stand. However, the main culprit managed to escape with a bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, we could not nab the main person, who escaped with a bag containing money. However, we were successful in nabbing the driver and one more person. We are checking CCTV footage to identify the person who escaped with the bag. The car was driven at such high speed that it would have caused a major accident if it were to be day time,” Mr. Gurukar told The Hindu.

Mr. Gurukar could not identify the person (who escaped) in the dark and added that the CCTV footage may help the police to identify him.

Congress activists alleged that the person who escaped with the cash bag was none other than Dattatreya Patil Revoor (Appu Gowda), Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and MLA for Gulbarga South, who is contesting the elections on a BJP ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT