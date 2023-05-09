ADVERTISEMENT

In a cinema-style midnight operation, officials catch BJP activists distributing money among voters in Kalaburagi

May 09, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - KALABURAGI

BJP activists had switched off the street lights at Sangamesh Colony and were distributing money among voters, in Gulbarga South constituency, on May 8 night

Kumar Buradikatti
Kumar Buradikatti

A file photo of Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar who went to the spot on being alerted about suspicious activity, and caught the activists of BJP, in Gulbarga South constituency, in north Karnataka. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

In a cinema-style operation around midnight, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar pursued and caught BJP activists who had switched off the street lights at Sangamesh Colony and distributing money among voters, in Gulbarga South constituency on May 8.

As per information gathered from multiple sources, Mr. Gurukar, who is also the District Election Officer, was alerted about suspicious activity. He rushed to the spot without even informing the police department. He saw a few cars and some persons distributing money at the spot, which was dark as the street lights were switched off.

The officer went towards the cars. As he approached, the people in the car stopped handing over the money, and immediately drove away. Mr. Gurukar pursued the car and caught up with the vehicle at Vidyanagar, near bus stand. However, the main culprit managed to escape with a bag.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, we could not nab the main person, who escaped with a bag containing money. However, we were successful in nabbing the driver and one more person. We are checking CCTV footage to identify the person who escaped with the bag. The car was driven at such high speed that it would have caused a major accident if it were to be day time,” Mr. Gurukar told The Hindu.

Mr. Gurukar could not identify the person (who escaped) in the dark and added that the CCTV footage may help the police to identify him.

Congress activists alleged that the person who escaped with the cash bag was none other than Dattatreya Patil Revoor (Appu Gowda), Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and MLA for Gulbarga South, who is contesting the elections on a BJP ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US