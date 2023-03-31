In a boost for internal democracy, BJP district unit members vote for selecting party candidates for three seats in Belagavi

March 31, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Belagavi

In a boost for internal democracy, members of the BJP Belagavi district unit on Friday voted to pick party candidates for the three seats in the city.

The party high command organised this internal poll to get feedback from the people on the ground, before the nominees are finalised for Belagavi North, South and Rural constituencies.

The party has five aspirants for Belagavi North, four for Belagavi Rural and just two for Belagavi South.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspirants in the North constituency include Anil Benake [MLA], Murughendragouda Patil, Ravi Patil, Ghulappa Hosmani and Sanjay Belgaonkar.

Mr. Hosmani and Mr. Belgaonkar have served as Belagavi Urban Development Authority chairpersons in the past.

Ticket seekers in Belagavi Rural are Dhananjay Jadhav, Nagesh Munnolkar, the former MLA Sanjay Patil and Vinay Vilas Kadam.

Mr. Munnolkar has served as the Hindalga Gram Panchayat president.

Mr. Munnolkar was an associate of Santosh Patil, the civil contractor who ended his life after accusing the former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa of corruption.

Belagavi South has two aspirants in Abhay Patil [MLA] and Maratha leader Kiran Jadhav.

The votes were cast in ballots that were put in boxes and taken to Bengaluru.

The boxes will be opened and ballots counted in the party office in Bengaluru, before the party decides on issuing ticket, party sources said.