Implementing Pancharatna schemes is my dream, says Kumaraswamy in Shahapur

May 01, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that implementing the Pancharatna schemes in the State is his dream. And, people have to bless him to form a government with full majority, he added.

He was addressing a rally in Shahapur seeking votes for Janata Dal(S) candidate Guru Patil who is contesting in Shahapur constituency.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “I have an intention to take up development works in all sectors and empower women. The Pancharatna schemes are the solution to the problems of people. It is my dream to implement the schemes soon after I come to power.“

He said that the BJP government has failed to give good governance to the people.

“People are fed up with hike of price of essential commodities, fertilizers, petrol and diesel. However, the Union government has done nothing to address these issues,” he said.

He attacked both the Congress and BJP candidates Sharanabasappa Darshanapur and Ameenraddi Patil Yalagi and said that they were in the Janata Dal(S) earlier and had left the party. “Mr. Yalagi left us, though he had been given party ticket to contest the last elections. You have to vote against these two candidates and bless Guru Patil this time,” he appealed to the people.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that obtaining taluk status for Kembhavi town is the dream of the people. “The previous governments have not addressed this long-pending demand. I will announce Kembhavi a new taluk if my government comes to power,” he added.

Mr. Guru Patil and others were present.

