I’m fine with being a snake garland on the necks of people who are like Lord Shiva: Modi

April 30, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi again chose to respond to the Congress’ jibe of poisonous snake against him by saying that the snake was a garland on the neck of Lord Shiva and that he would accept being a snake on the necks of the people of the country, whom he considered Lord Shiva.

“The main issue for the Congress this Karnataka polls is “poisonous snake”. They are comparing me to the snake and seeking votes from people. But the snake is a garland on Bhagwan Shankar’s neck. For me, people of the country are like Lord Shiva. Hence I accept being a snake on the necks of the people of the country who are like Lord Shiva to me,” the prime minister remarked while addressing a public meeting in Kolar as part of the campaign for the ruling BJP for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka.

“But I know that people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply to the Congress through their votes for making such remarks against me. The anger of the people of Karnataka, which is the land of saints and cultural heritage, will show up in the ballot box on May 10,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may be noted that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had described Mr. Modi as a poisonous snake recently, triggering a controversy.

85% commission government

Turning the tables on the Congress, which has been accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of demanding 40% commission from contractors for clearing their bills, Mr. Modi remarked that the main identity of the Congress was being a dispensation of 85% commission.

“I am not making such an allegation. This was admitted by a tall leader of the Congress and the then prime minister. This Congress leader used to proudly say proudly that if he sends one rupee from Delhi, only 15 paisa would reach the ground,” the PM said and remarked that it was an indication that the Congress was receiving 85% commission.

“On the other hand, however much money is being sent by the BJP government from the Centre, it is reaching the beneficiaries 100%. In fact, we sent ₹29 lakh crore rupees in the last nine years to beneficiaries’ accounts through direct benefit transfer. If there was a Congress dispensation, considering its 85% commission about ₹24 lakh crore would not have reached beneficiaries,” he alleged and urged people to imagine how much money could have been stored by the Congress leaders in their wallets.

Unleashes attack on Congress

Launching a tirade against the Congress, he said, “the Congress cannot act against corruption. It cannot take up any scheme that does not involve a scam. Even now, several Congress leaders including those from its first family are out on bail in cases related to corruption,” he alleged.

He said the previous Congress dispensation had recovered only ₹5,000 crore from corrupt people as against a recovery of one lakh crore by his dispensation in the last nine years.

“The Congress is facing difficulty as we have launched a crusade against corruption. Hence, they are threatening us and saying that they are digging Modi’s grave,” he said.

Mr. Modi appealed to the people to save Karnataka from unstable governments as well as “corrupt” Congress and JD(S). “Unstable governments cannot work effectively. Their identity is a compromise with public interest alongside quick corruption,” he said.

He described both the Congress and JD(S) as impediments to the State’s development and remarked that people would clean bowl them in the Assembly polls.