I’ll write with blood that Congress will win 150 seats: DKS

April 26, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said he too will give it in writing with blood that the Congress will win 150 seats in the elections.

Reacting to former CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s apparent statement that he will give it in writing with blood that former CM Jagdish Shettar, who quit the BJP and joined the Congress, will not win the election in Hubballi-Dharwad Central, Mr Shivakumar told reporters that he too can give it in writing with blood pledging that the Congress will win 150 seats, including the seat of Mr. Shettar, and form the next government.

He said the BJP will be routed in the elections. “It (BJP) will bite the dust for its injustices and false promises made to the people,” he charged.

Mr. Shivakumar said he was not scared of the BJP’s tactics for defeating him in the elections. “Let them (BJP and its leaders) do whatever they want, I will not be disturbed,” he said, in response to a question on the BJP targeting him and fielding Revenue Minister R. Ashok against him in Kanakapura.

Surprisingly, Mr. Shivakumar’s brother and MP D.K. Suresh had filed nomination in Kanakapura as a “precautionary measure” and a back-up plan in case the KPCC chief’s nomination gets rejected. However, the nomination of Mr. Shivakumar was accepted.