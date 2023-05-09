May 09, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 09:48 am IST - HUBBALLI

Alleging double standards by BJP, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar sought to know if BJP really believed in ‘party above individuals’ concept, why is it seeking votes in the name of Narendra Modi.

Addressing mediapersons in Hubballi on May 8, the Congress candidate for Hubballi Dharwad Central said, “Is it possible for BJP to seek votes for the party without taking Modi’s name?”

“The truth is there cannot be a party without leaders. Both leaders and party are important,” he said.

Pointing out BJP’s failure to expand its base in southern States, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, Mr. Shettar said the reason is lack of leaders.

Get the top news developments from Karnataka right in your inbox. Subscribe to our Karnataka Today newsletter here

“If BJP believes that party comes first, let them canvass without using Mr. Modi’s name,” he said.

Referring to B.S. Yediyurappa stepping down as Chief Minister, he said. “You made Mr. Yediyurappa step down as he had crossed the age of 75. Yet, now you are telling him to tour the State to campaign for BJP,” he said.

He said the ideology of BJP was thrown to the wind the day the party allowed 17 defectors to join the party for the sake of coming to power.

My supporters being threatened, but BJP is in for a surprise

Targeting Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mr. Shettar said the Dharwad MP should allow candidates to fight the elections in a democratic way. “I have received information that Mr Joshi and his supporters are threatening and pressurising those who are supporting me. This shows their desperation. Even those who voluntarily switched over to my camp are being pressurised to stay away,” he alleged.

Interviews — Listen to what your leaders have to say to voters

He claimed that his supporters in BJP would deliver an internal shock to the party, and he would win with a record margin. He clarified that it would be his last election. Subsequently, he would stay away from electoral politics, but would be active politically.

Regarding former MP Vijay Sankeshwar’s comments on Mr Shettar’s contribution, he claimed that many leaders were being pressurised to speak against him. Listing out his contribution to the development of the region, he said he was committed to take forward the projects and programmes he initiated all these years and ensure comprehensive development of the region.