If Bajrang Dal acts lawfully, it should not fear ban: Moily

May 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily speaking in a press conference in Udupi on Wednesday, May 3. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily said on Thursday, May 4, that if Bajrang Dal keeps its activities within the ambit of law, it should not fear being banned.

Responding to questions on the reference to the possibility of banning the Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto, Mr. Moily said the assurance was made as per the recent apex court’s decision. The Supreme Court asked the government to take action against individuals and organisations which create fear, indulge in hate crime and activities that divide the society. “The essence of this judgement is reflected in the assurance,” he said.

Mr. Moily said there is well laid down procedure for banning an organisation. “If Bajrang Dal does not involve in illegal activities, it should not fear about getting banned,” he said.

Asked whether the particular assurance will be an hindrance to the Congress following stiff opposition from the BJP Mr. Moily said, “People are wise. They will take a judicious decision.”

On Wednesday, May 3, Mr. Moily told reporters in Udupi and Byndoor that there was no specific proposal before the party to ban the Bajrang Dal. In fact, banning organisations comes under the realm of the Central government and not the State government.

