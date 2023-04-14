I will actively campaign for Bhagirathi Murulya: S. Angara

April 14, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Retracting his earlier statement of retiring from political activity, Minister for Fisheries, Ports, and Inland Water Transport S. Angara on Friday said he will actively campaign for the victory of BJP candidate Bhagirathi Murulya from Sullia Assembly constituency.

Talking to reporters in Sullia, Mr. Angara, five-time BJP MLA from Sullia Assembly constituency, said he has never lobbied for ticket and the party has been choosing him as the candidate from the Assembly constituency thus far.

“This time, there was no talk of any change and I was hoping of announcement of my name. I was pained when my name not in the list announced on April 11. In anguish on April 12, I announced political retirement and also my decision to stay away from campaign.”

As his decision was being interpreted in a negative way, Mr. Angara said he decided to retract his statement. “I did not want my fellow party workers and my voters to have a negative impression about me,” he said, and added that he will actively involve in the party’s campaign for victory of Bhagirathi Murulya.

A similar announcement was made on Thursday by three-time MLA from Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat, who announced he will be actively involved in the campaign for victory of party candidate Yashpal Suvarna from Udupi Assembly constituency.