ADVERTISEMENT

I-T searches in coop. banks in Karnataka finds bogus expenditure of ₹1,000 crore

April 11, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The search comes at the time of Assembly elections when cooperative banks play a crucial role in movement of money

The Hindu Bureau

In a major search and seizure operation on cooperative banks in Karnataka, the Income Tax Department has detected bogus expenditure to a tune of ₹1,000 crore and seized unaccounted cash loans of ₹15 crore. The search also resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹3.3 crore and gold jewellery worth ₹2 crore.

In poll season

The search comes at the time of Assembly elections during which cooperative banks play a crucial role in movement of money, and the management of the banks have been found to be generating unaccounted money through their real estate and other businesses. The unaccounted money has been brought back in the books of account by multiple layering through these banks, and the bank funds were routed without following due diligence through various firms and entities owned by the people in the management, a note from the I-T Department said without naming the cooperative banks that were searched on March 31.

16 premises searched

In all, 16 premises were searched and incriminating evidences in the form of hard and soft copies have been seized, it added. The note said that the cooperative banks have been found to be engaged in routing of funds of various business entities of their customers to abet them to evade their tax liabilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the modus operandi where cooperative banks were used as conduit, it said that the cooperative banks were involved in discounting bearer cheques issued by various business entities in the name of fictitious non-existing entities.

No KYC norm

“These business entities included contractors and real estate companies and no KYC norms were followed while discounting the cheques. The amounts were then credited in the accounts of cooperative societies maintained in cooperative banks. These societies in turn withdrew funds and returned to the business entities,” said the note. The purpose of such discounting of large number of cheques was to mask the real source of cash withdrawal and allow the business entities to book bogus expenses, the note said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US