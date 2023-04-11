I-T searches in coop. banks in Karnataka finds bogus expenditure of ₹1,000 crore

April 11, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a major search and seizure operation on cooperative banks in Karnataka, the Income Tax Department has detected bogus expenditure to a tune of ₹1,000 crore and seized unaccounted cash loans of ₹15 crore. The search also resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of ₹3.3 crore and gold jewellery worth ₹2 crore.

In poll season

The search comes at the time of Assembly elections during which cooperative banks play a crucial role in movement of money, and the management of the banks have been found to be generating unaccounted money through their real estate and other businesses. The unaccounted money has been brought back in the books of account by multiple layering through these banks, and the bank funds were routed without following due diligence through various firms and entities owned by the people in the management, a note from the I-T Department said without naming the cooperative banks that were searched on March 31.

16 premises searched

In all, 16 premises were searched and incriminating evidences in the form of hard and soft copies have been seized, it added. The note said that the cooperative banks have been found to be engaged in routing of funds of various business entities of their customers to abet them to evade their tax liabilities.

Explaining the modus operandi where cooperative banks were used as conduit, it said that the cooperative banks were involved in discounting bearer cheques issued by various business entities in the name of fictitious non-existing entities.

No KYC norm

“These business entities included contractors and real estate companies and no KYC norms were followed while discounting the cheques. The amounts were then credited in the accounts of cooperative societies maintained in cooperative banks. These societies in turn withdrew funds and returned to the business entities,” said the note. The purpose of such discounting of large number of cheques was to mask the real source of cash withdrawal and allow the business entities to book bogus expenses, the note said.