I have better understanding of model code of conduct: Khader

April 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

MANGALURU

Model code of conduct does not prevent a candidate from visiting temples, mosques and other places of worship, said senior Congress leader and party candidate from Mangaluru Assembly Constituency U.T. Khader here on Saturday.

Responding to the complaint accusing him of doing campaign in a masjid, Mr. Khader told reporters, “I have better understanding of the model code of conduct. It does not prevent any candidate from visiting the place of worship.”

When pointed to a photograph presented by Social Democratic Party of India to the returning officer where Mr. Khader is seen speaking on a public address system in the masjid with a religious leader standing next to him, “I visit lots of places of worship in a day. I do not know about the photograph in question. Let the Election Commission inquire into it. I am not concerned about it,” he said.

However, persons close to Mr. Khader said the photograph in question is related to Mr. Khader’s recent visit to a masjid in Kuthar in Ullal for Iftar hosted by Mr. Khader’s friend. “The religious leader of the masjid called Mr. Khader to stage and asked him to speak. Mr. Khader just wished good health to devotees,” Mr. Khader confidante said. Mr. Khader acted similarly at another ifthar hosted by his another friend few days ago.

“We have asked the returning officer for the video of Mr. Khader’s address at the masjid,” Mr. Khader’s confidante said.

Earlier, at the press meet, Mr. Khader criticised the State government for not taking any steps to mitigate drinking water problem in Dakshina Kannada. He accused the Central government of attempting to merge Karnataka Milk Federation with AMUL.