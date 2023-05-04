I have an opportunity to become CM again, Siddaramaiah tells voters of Varuna

May 04, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who resumed his campaign in Varuna on Thursday, claimed that he has an opportunity to become Chief Minister of the State once again and sought the blessings of the voters of the constituency.

Addressing a gathering at Rampura in Varuna Assembly segment on Thursday, Mr. Siddaramaiah reminded the people of the constituency of his victory in Assembly elections of 2013, which catapulted him to the post of Chief Minister.

“You made me the Chief Minister. An opportunity has arisen again now. So, I have come to seek your blessings,” he told a gathering from atop his campaign vehicle.

He reminded the residents of Rampura that they had blessed him earlier. Mr. Siddaramaiah had won the Assembly elections from Varuna in 2008 and 2013.

After pointing out that the programmes implemented by his government benefited the poor, Dalits, and minorities among others, Mr. Siddaramaiah mentioned that he had enjoyed the support of all sections of society, including Lingayats and Dalits belonging to both right and left categories.

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s special mention of Lingayats and Dalit in his campaign assumes significance in the light of the BJP fielding V. Somanna, a Lingayat, a community that comprises a substantial section of the electorate in the constituency, as well as the efforts being made by the BJP to polarise the Lingayat vote against the Congress leader.

The BJP had gone to town with Mr. Siddaramaiah’s reported remark against the corruption in the State under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when replying to a question on Lingayat Chief Minister.

Similarly, a section of the Dalits are believed to be in favour of the BJP, which had recently decided to implement internal reservation.

However, Congress workers and admirers of Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had arrived for the election campaign from different parts of the constituency as well as the State, pointed out that the BJP was sparing no effort to unify Lingayats against Mr. Siddaramaiah in the ensuing elections with the sole purpose of defeating him.

A supporter belonging to the Vokkaliga community along with another supporter belonging to the Nayaka community, who were in Maralur on Thursday when Mr. Siddaramaiah conducted a roadshow, were of the opinion that the former Chief Minister’s support base cuts across communities and castes.