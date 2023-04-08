ADVERTISEMENT

I am ready to work under Kharge if he becomes CM: DKS

April 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As competitions among leaders on who are chief ministerial candidates for the Assembly elections grows more intense, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that he was ready to work under Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge if he wishes to be the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Shivakumar said he is ready to step down from the race if Mr. Kharge wishes to become the Chief Minister. “Mr. Kharge is an asset to our State and the country. I am ready to accept the party’s decision. Mr. Kharge has made many sacrifices for the party. I will happily work with him if he becomes the Chief Minister,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said earlier that he and Mr. Shivakumar are aspirants, among others, for the post and there was nothing wrong in it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US