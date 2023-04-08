I am ready to work under Kharge if he becomes CM: DKS

April 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

As competitions among leaders on who are chief ministerial candidates for the Assembly elections grows more intense, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that he was ready to work under Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge if he wishes to be the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Shivakumar said he is ready to step down from the race if Mr. Kharge wishes to become the Chief Minister. “Mr. Kharge is an asset to our State and the country. I am ready to accept the party’s decision. Mr. Kharge has made many sacrifices for the party. I will happily work with him if he becomes the Chief Minister,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said earlier that he and Mr. Shivakumar are aspirants, among others, for the post and there was nothing wrong in it.

