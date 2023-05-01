ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds take part in Amit Shah’s roadshow in Shivamogga

May 01, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga: Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters during a road show ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections, in Shivamogga, Monday, May 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_01_2023_000295A) | Photo Credit: -

Hundreds of people participated in Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Shivamogga on Monday evening. The event began at Shivappa Nayaka Circle around 7 a.m. and concluded near Lakshmi Talkies Circle in an hour after covering Nehru Road, Durgi Gudi Road and Jail Road.

Along the procession, Mr. Shah waved at the supporters and greeted them. The party workers and supporters participated enthusiastically. They carried party flags along the march and raised slogans praising the party and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, former Minister Eshwarappa, and party candidate Channabasappa.

The Home Minister was accompanied by Eshwarappa, the current MLA of Shivamogga, who resigned from electoral politics recently, and party candidate S.N. Channabasappa. Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra joined them a few minutes later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shivamogga city police had made elaborate security arrangements for the programme. The roads, designated for the roadshow, were declared zero-traffic roads, from 3 p.m. itself. Along the route, policemen were deployed to avoid any untoward incidents. The police did a trial run on the route earlier in the day.

The movement of traffic was badly affected in the city due to the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US