Hundreds take part in Amit Shah’s roadshow in Shivamogga

May 01, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hundreds of people participated in Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Shivamogga on Monday evening. The event began at Shivappa Nayaka Circle around 7 a.m. and concluded near Lakshmi Talkies Circle in an hour after covering Nehru Road, Durgi Gudi Road and Jail Road.

Along the procession, Mr. Shah waved at the supporters and greeted them. The party workers and supporters participated enthusiastically. They carried party flags along the march and raised slogans praising the party and its leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, former Minister Eshwarappa, and party candidate Channabasappa.

The Home Minister was accompanied by Eshwarappa, the current MLA of Shivamogga, who resigned from electoral politics recently, and party candidate S.N. Channabasappa. Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra joined them a few minutes later.

The Shivamogga city police had made elaborate security arrangements for the programme. The roads, designated for the roadshow, were declared zero-traffic roads, from 3 p.m. itself. Along the route, policemen were deployed to avoid any untoward incidents. The police did a trial run on the route earlier in the day.

The movement of traffic was badly affected in the city due to the event.