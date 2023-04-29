Hundreds of BJP workers attend Amit Shah’s roadshow in Mangaluru

April 29, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

Pushing the BJP’s election campaign further, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a roadshow in the central business area of the city on Saturday, in which hundreds of the party workers took part. The show lasted over an hour.

It started from Clock Tower at 6.20 p.m. and ended at Navbharat Circle via Hampankatta Junction and K.S. Rao Road. Earlier Mr. Shaw arrived in the city at 5.30 p.m. after attending an election rally at Katpady near Udupi and conducting a roadshow at Byndoor in Udupi district.

Several workers of the party marched to the Clock Tower after getting down from buses at different parts of the city. Some came on motorcycles.

Police in plain clothes were in a big number in the front and surrounding Mr. Shah’s vehicle. Mr. Shah threw flower petals on the party workers along the show.

Karnataka president of the party and Lok Sabha Member of Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel, the party’s candidate for Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLC Pratap Simha Nayak, and president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Sudarshan Moodbidri were with Mr. Shah.

The workers shouted slogans in favour of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Shah and Bharat Mata throughout the show. There were tiger dance and other folk dance troupes in the procession.

Mr. Shah held a meeting with party leaders later.

As police had diverted traffic to enable the show there were traffic jams in major roads outside the central business district area for some time.