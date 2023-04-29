ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of BJP workers attend Amit Shah’s roadshow in Mangaluru

April 29, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a roadshow as part of an election campaign, in Mangaluru on April 29, 2023, Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Pushing the BJP’s election campaign further, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted a roadshow in the central business area of the city on Saturday, in which hundreds of the party workers took part. The show lasted over an hour.

It started from Clock Tower at 6.20 p.m. and ended at Navbharat Circle via Hampankatta Junction and K.S. Rao Road. Earlier Mr. Shaw arrived in the city at 5.30 p.m. after attending an election rally at Katpady near Udupi and conducting a roadshow at Byndoor in Udupi district.

Several workers of the party marched to the Clock Tower after getting down from buses at different parts of the city. Some came on motorcycles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in plain clothes were in a big number in the front and surrounding Mr. Shah’s vehicle. Mr. Shah threw flower petals on the party workers along the show.

Karnataka president of the party and Lok Sabha Member of Dakshina Kannada Nalin Kumar Kateel, the party’s candidate for Mangaluru City South D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLC Pratap Simha Nayak, and president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Sudarshan Moodbidri were with Mr. Shah.

The workers shouted slogans in favour of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Shah and Bharat Mata throughout the show. There were tiger dance and other folk dance troupes in the procession.

Mr. Shah held a meeting with party leaders later.

As police had diverted traffic to enable the show there were traffic jams in major roads outside the central business district area for some time.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US