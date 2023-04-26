Hope people will bless BJP to form govt. with a full majority for continuing the good work: Minister

April 26, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Yadgir

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste has said that the Union government has implemented many projects, especially under his Ministry, to take development works to rural areas and improve infrastructure and also develop the education sector.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday. He was here to attend roadshows and public functions as part of his party’s election campaign.

“Medical colleges, roads in rural areas, national highways, houses under housing schemes and airports are being built by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and here in the State, a double engine government run by the BJP has taken up development works in many sectors. Therefore, I hope that people will bless the BJP to form the government with a full majority for continuing works under a double engine government again,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that grants under the budgetary allocation for 2023-24 of his department has reached poor people in 66% of the villages to ensure rural development. They will reach the entire nation in 2024.

Asked about two crore jobs that were assured by Mr. Modi and the issue of 40% corruption charge against the BJP government in the State, the Minister did not reply directly. He, however, said that lakhs of jobs have been provided by the Modi government.

About the statement of senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa that the BJP doesn’t need votes from Muslims, the Minister said: “We want everybody to be with us. The Prime Minister’s slogan, Sab Ka Saat Sab Ka Vikas, shows it.”

ADVERTISEMENT