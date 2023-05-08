High-voltage campaign ends, 95 candidates in fray for May 10 elections in Dakshina Kannada

May 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 95 candidates are vying each other in 13 Assembly constituencies in the undivided Dakshina Kannada as the high-voltage public campaign for the May 10 elections ended on Monday, May 8.

Of the candidates, 60 are on the fray in eight constituencies in Dakshina Kannada and the remaining 35 candidates are contesting in five constituencies in Udupi district. The voting will be held on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The counting will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka, Surathkal.

Eknath Shinde participates in roadshow

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde campaigned for Udupi BJP candidate Yashpal Suvarna in Udupi on Monday. He also participated in a roadshow in Udupi. Mr. Shinde also visited Dharmasthala on the day.

The Congress workers conducted a roadshow from Vini Vidhana Soudha to Navbharat Circle in Mangaluru ending the public campaign of Mangaluru City South candidate J.R. Lobo.

The BJP workers took out a motor bike rally in Jeppinamogaru ward seeking votes for the party candidate D. Vedavyasa Kamath who also took part in it. Mr. Kamath also donated blood in Government Wenlock Hospital later.

The Bantwal Congress candidate B. Ramanath Rai conducted a padayatra in B.C. Road and addressed a gathering before concluding his campaign.

Kateel campaigns

The State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel campaigned for the party’s Belthangady candidate Harish Poonja in Belthangady in the evening.

The Congress candidate in Sullia G. Krishnappa conducted a roadshow from Gandhinagar to the Old Gate in Sullia. The AAP candidate Sumana Bellarkar conducted a roadshow in Sullia constituency covering Sampaje, Kallugundi, Aranthodu, Sullia, Sonangeri, Guthigar, Kukke Subrahmanya, Kabada, Alankar, Panja, Nintikal, Kaniyoor, Belandur, Savanur, Peruvaje, Bellare and Aivernad.

B. Ramanath Rai, Vinay Kumar Sorake, U.T. Khader, B. Gopal Poojary – all from the Congress and V. Sunil Kumar of the BJP are the senior politicians who are on the fray in the two districts.

Sullia constituency

Sullia is the only reserved constituency, reserved for Scheduled Caste, in the entire coastal belt where the BJP has fielded a woman candidate for the first time. The party has also fielded a woman candidate, Asha Thimmappa Gowda, from Puttur. The Congress has not fielded any woman candidate in the two districts.

The public campaign in the belt witnessed the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, BJP president J.P. Nadda among others.