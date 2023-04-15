High drama at Jagadish Shettar’s residence

April 15, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The residence of the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar witnessed a flurry of activities throughout the day on Saturday with the supporters flocking his home and holding meetings seeking ticket to their leader and senior leaders of the BJP, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, holding talks to pacify the “hurt” senior leader.

Miffed over the delay in announcing the ticket to him for seeking a re-election from the Hubballi Dharwad Central constituency, Mr. Shettar had set Saturday morning as the deadline for taking a decision on his future course of action and had called a meeting of his followers and well-wishers to take their opinion.

This was after 16 councillors of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation and 49 State-level and local office-bearers of the party from Hubballi forwarded their resignation to the party’s State president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

While the meeting wsa scheduled at 11 a.m., Mr. Joshi, along with Textiles Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, rushed to Mr. Shettar’s residence as an emissary of the party high command.

He held closed-door talks with Mr. Shettar and left after which Mr. Shettar held a meeting with his followers and well-wishers, in which many expressed dismay over the way the former Chief Minister was being treated by the party.

Addressing them, Mr. Shettar at one point became emotional and said he never expected that for a leader like him, who was committed to the party, would be treated like this.

He told presspersons that last two-three days were the worst days of his political career.

At 6 p.m., he told presspersons that he had received a communication that the party’s Karnataka election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, Mr. Bommai and Mr. Joshi would meet him at his residence by 8.30 p.m. and he would announce his decision after their visit. He also confirmed that it was true that he had earlier sought time to meet Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.