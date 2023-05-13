High drama at counting centre for Jayanagar constituency

May 13, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

High drama unfurled at SSMRV PU College where votes were being counted for Jayanagar constituency on Saturday as five rounds of recounting happened after incumbent MLA Sowmya Reddy was first declared the winner by a slender margin of 160 votes against BJP’s C.K. Ramamurthy. The BJP leader then demanded recounting, which yielded similar results. Thus, counting went on for five rounds reportedly.

All the confusion led to celebrations by workers of both parties outside the centre, while Congress MLA and Ms. Reddy’s father Ramalinga Reddy was seen in the centre overseeing the counting.

By night, heavyweights from both the BJP and the Congress, including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Padmanabhanagar MLA R. Ashok, KPCC leaders D.K. Shivakumar and D.K. Suresh had gathered near the counting centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, the Congress leaders were prevented from entering the counting centre as they feared that it would create more tension in an already chaotic situation. After being stopped, the leaders tried to forcibly open the gates of the centre, which resulted in quite a commotion.

The Congress leaders then went on to stage a protest near the counting centre condemning the entry of Mr. Surya and Mr. Ashok into the counting centre. “Even though Ms. Reddy, the Congress candidate from Jayanagar constituency, achieved a victory, on the pretext of recounting, the election officials have tried to twist the results. Opposing this and the move to let Mr. Ashok and Mr. Surya, who are not agents, illegally enter the counting centre, we held a protest opposite the counting centre,” Mr. Shivakumar said in a tweet.

As the confusion continued, Chief Commissioner, BBMP, and District Election Officer, Tushar Giri Nath reached the counting centre for further investigation. The Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, was also expected to go to the spot at the time of going to press.

ADVERTISEMENT