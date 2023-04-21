High Court rejects Vinay Kulkarni’s plea to permit him to enter Dharwad district for election campaigning

April 21, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday rejected the plea of Vinay Kulkarni, a former Minister and Congress candidate for Dharward constituency, to enter Dharwad district for 30 days to campaign for himself and his party in the elections for the State Assembly.

While rejecting the two petitions, Justice K. Natarajan said that reasons for rejection would follow as he could not dictate the entire order in the open court due to paucity of time.

Why did the high command of the petitioner’s political party choose him as the party’s candidate knowing that he cannot enter Dharwad district due to a ban imposed by the court while granting him bail in a murder case, the court orally asked, when Mr. Kulkarni’s advocate said the petitioner’s entry to the constituency is vital for campaigning as he is the official candidate of the party. The High Court also orally told the petitioner’s counsel that he should have approached the apex court for relaxation of the bail condition.

Case background

Mr. Kulkarni is one of the accused persons named in the chargesheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the 2016 case of murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeshgouda Goudar and in another case of allegedly threatening the witnesses in the murder case.

While granting him bail in August 2021, in the murder case, the apex court had imposed certain conditions, including barring him from entering Dharwad district till the trial court passed further order imposing necessary conditions for bail. Later, the trial court continued the condition.

Mr. Kulkarni had moved the High Court as the Special Court of Sessions to deal with criminal cases related to MPs/MLAs in Karnataka on April 18, 2023, declined to relax the condition of prohibiting him to enter Dharwad district.