HESCOM executive engineer suspended on the charge of dereliction of poll duty

April 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and District Election Officer Gurudatta Hegde has issued an order suspending Executive Engineer of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) Nagaraj Kooballi with immediate effect on the charge of dereliction of poll duty and irresponsible reply to a show-cause notice issued to him in this regard.

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Mr. Kooballi was appointed as Flying Squad member of Navalgund Assembly segment and was asked to report to duty as member of the squad. However, he did not report to duty and also gave an irresponsible reply to the show-cause notice issue to him.

In the release, the Deputy Commissioner has said that in the wake of the model of poll code of conduct, Mr. Kooballi was appointed to the Flying Squad. As a member, officials and employees so deputed are required to download a mobile application and attend to complaints on a daily basis received through the mobile application.

But Mr. Kooballi not only failed to discharge his duties properly but also gave an irresponsible reply to the show-cause notice issued to him. Although he was asked to reply in person within 24 hours of the show-cause notice, he instead sent an email on Friday giving his reply.

According to the release, Mr. Kooballi failed to download the mobile application despite repeated calls over telephone and messages via WhatsApp. As he failed to discharge his duties in a time-bound manner and as he had failed to download the mobile application and upload data, the district administration faced problems in sending data to the Chief Election Officer and the Election Commission.

“At a time when the election process is under way and the poll code is in force, dereliction of duty and insubordination amounts to violation of clauses i, ii and iii of Section 3 subsection 1 of Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 2013. Consequently, under provisions of Karnataka Civil Services (Classification, Regulation and Appeal) Rules 1957 and Representation of People Act 1951, Mr. Kooballi has been suspended with immediate effect pending enquiry,” the Deputy Commissioner has said in the release.