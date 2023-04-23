ADVERTISEMENT

Helicopter pilot objects to checking by poll flying squad

April 23, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

There was heated exchange of words between the pilot of a private helicopter ferrying Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar’s family member and the election flying squad members when the latter came to check the helicopter at the helipad Dharmastala on Saturday, April 22.

The helicopter ferrying D.K. Shivakumar’s wife, their son, daughter and son-in-law arrived at the helipad in Dharmastala, few minutes before the helicopter carrying Mr. Shivakumar.

Soon after the arrival, the flying squad members rushed to check the helicopter. Pilot Ramdas told the squad members it was a private visit and had nothing to do with the elections. He therefore asked the members not to carry out the check. But the flying squad members prevailed upon the pilot and carried out checking. Another team too checked the baggage of the family. There was no case of obstructing official discharge of duty, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar arrived at the helipad around noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US