Helicopter pilot objects to checking by poll flying squad

April 23, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

There was heated exchange of words between the pilot of a private helicopter ferrying Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar’s family member and the election flying squad members when the latter came to check the helicopter at the helipad Dharmastala on Saturday, April 22.

The helicopter ferrying D.K. Shivakumar’s wife, their son, daughter and son-in-law arrived at the helipad in Dharmastala, few minutes before the helicopter carrying Mr. Shivakumar.

Soon after the arrival, the flying squad members rushed to check the helicopter. Pilot Ramdas told the squad members it was a private visit and had nothing to do with the elections. He therefore asked the members not to carry out the check. But the flying squad members prevailed upon the pilot and carried out checking. Another team too checked the baggage of the family. There was no case of obstructing official discharge of duty, officials said.

Mr. Shivakumar arrived at the helipad around noon.

