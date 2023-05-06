HDK describes himself a lone fighter, says JD(S) all alone

May 06, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MYSURU

With only three days left for the elections, all political parties have stepped up their campaign to woo voters. Since the campaign has to end 48 hours before the polling, the leaders and candidates are not wasting time in reaching out to the voters in last-minute attempts to sway the electors.

On Saturday, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, whose party had won all seven seats in Mandya district, campaigned for JD(S) candidate Ramachandra in Mandya. The party replaced the candidate – incumbent MLA M. Srinivas – and fielded Mr. Ramchandra, who heads Mandya Milk Union (ManMUL).

Delivering an emotional speech during the campaign, Mr. Kumaraswamy described himself a lone fighter who has been shielding the JD(S) since 2008 despite “troubles” given by his rivals (detractors and rival parties). “I am fighting all alone to save the party. It’s because of farmers and my supporters, I was able to keep the party going. The party organisation is really challenging yet the people gave me strength to take the party forward, and fight sturdily with the national parties,” he told the gathering.

Expressing his wish to form a “farmer-centric” and “people-centric” government, the former CM said he wished to run a government that doesn’t need to go before the Centre with applications for help.

Taking potshots at Mr. Srinivas for accusing the party of “selling” Mandya ticket, he said the party made Mr. Srinivas MLA for four terms and lambasted him for making a baseless and cheap comment. “Did he pay money to anyone for getting the ‘B’ form when he fought elections in the past,” Mr. Kumaraswamy asked.

Mr. Srinivas rebelled against the party for denying ticket to him, replacing his candidature with Mr. Ramachandra at the last minute. Efforts to pacify Mr. Srinivas have been unsuccessful even as a JD(S) rebel candidate is also in fray in Mandya seat.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is supporting the BJP, has been issuing statements for defeating the JD(S) in Mandya, accusing that it did not develop the district despite having seven MLAs.

Ms. Sumalatha had targeted Mr. Kumaraswamy in her campaign for the BJP candidates in Mandya.

