ADVERTISEMENT

H.D. Deve Gowda upset with Narendra Modi for saying voting for JD(S) is a vote for Congress

May 05, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The former PM said that Mr Modi just did what (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi had done in the 2018 elections

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda campaigning at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegation that voting for JD(S) is like voting for the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Addressing media persons at Lalanakere in Arsikere taluk on May 4, Mr. Gowda said that Mr Modi just did what (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi had done in the 2018 elections. “Loose talks diminish his stature. He did what Rahul Gandhi had done in the last elections. Modi should not have stooped to Mr Rahul’s level. While Mr Rahul is young, Mr Modi is a mature leader. I never expected such a statement from him,” he said.

In 2018, Rahul Gandhi had called the JD(S) the B-team of the BJP. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also ReadHassan MLA Preetham Gowda says voting for JD(S) is like voting for BJP

Mr. Gowda criticised Congress candidate K.M. Shivalinge Gowda saying, “H.D. Revanna helped him throughout his career, but now he has turned against him. Such a politician should not be elected. The people of Arsikere should put an end to such politics. He displayed a letter he wrote to then Chief Minister Veerendra Patil to fill up tanks in Arsikere taluk as early as July 1971.”

Mr. Deve Gowda is on a tour of Hassan district to campaign for JD(S) candidates. He addressed rallies in Sakleshpur and Hassan on May 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US