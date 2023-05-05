May 05, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegation that voting for JD(S) is like voting for the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Addressing media persons at Lalanakere in Arsikere taluk on May 4, Mr. Gowda said that Mr Modi just did what (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi had done in the 2018 elections. “Loose talks diminish his stature. He did what Rahul Gandhi had done in the last elections. Modi should not have stooped to Mr Rahul’s level. While Mr Rahul is young, Mr Modi is a mature leader. I never expected such a statement from him,” he said.

In 2018, Rahul Gandhi had called the JD(S) the B-team of the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read — Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda says voting for JD(S) is like voting for BJP

Mr. Gowda criticised Congress candidate K.M. Shivalinge Gowda saying, “H.D. Revanna helped him throughout his career, but now he has turned against him. Such a politician should not be elected. The people of Arsikere should put an end to such politics. He displayed a letter he wrote to then Chief Minister Veerendra Patil to fill up tanks in Arsikere taluk as early as July 1971.”

Mr. Deve Gowda is on a tour of Hassan district to campaign for JD(S) candidates. He addressed rallies in Sakleshpur and Hassan on May 4.

ADVERTISEMENT