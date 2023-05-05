HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

H.D. Deve Gowda upset with Narendra Modi for saying voting for JD(S) is a vote for Congress

The former PM said that Mr Modi just did what (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi had done in the 2018 elections

May 05, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda campaigning at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

A file photo of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda campaigning at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president H.D. Deve Gowda expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegation that voting for JD(S) is like voting for the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Addressing media persons at Lalanakere in Arsikere taluk on May 4, Mr. Gowda said that Mr Modi just did what (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi had done in the 2018 elections. “Loose talks diminish his stature. He did what Rahul Gandhi had done in the last elections. Modi should not have stooped to Mr Rahul’s level. While Mr Rahul is young, Mr Modi is a mature leader. I never expected such a statement from him,” he said.

In 2018, Rahul Gandhi had called the JD(S) the B-team of the BJP. 

Also ReadHassan MLA Preetham Gowda says voting for JD(S) is like voting for BJP

Mr. Gowda criticised Congress candidate K.M. Shivalinge Gowda saying, “H.D. Revanna helped him throughout his career, but now he has turned against him. Such a politician should not be elected. The people of Arsikere should put an end to such politics. He displayed a letter he wrote to then Chief Minister Veerendra Patil to fill up tanks in Arsikere taluk as early as July 1971.”

Mr. Deve Gowda is on a tour of Hassan district to campaign for JD(S) candidates. He addressed rallies in Sakleshpur and Hassan on May 4.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.