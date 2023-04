April 29, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - Bengaluru

Janata Dal (Secular) national president and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday, April 28, 2023 started the election campaign in Bengaluru, attracting a huge crowd at Devanahalli.

Earlier, he had campaigned for the party candidates in Sira and Madhugiri Assembly constituencies in Tumakuru district. He said that till May 8, he would be campaigning for the party candidates in about 40 constituencies, including some constituencies in North Karnataka.