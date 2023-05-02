HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC rejects plea seeking facility for NRIs to cast votes abroad

May 02, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday declined to entertain a PIL petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India to provide facilities to the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to cast their votes in their respective residing countries in the elections to the State Legislative Assembly.

A vacation Division Bench comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Vijayakumar A. Patil passed the order rejecting the petition filed by 39-year-old Ravi M., founder and joint secretary of Sagarottara Kannadigaru Association, which is a registered organisation in the United Kingdom. The petitioner, who hails from Bengaluru, is working as a registered nurse in Saudi Arabia and at present he is in the city.

It was pointed out in the petition that the petitioner gave a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on April 17 seeking facility for NRIs to vote, in the countries in which they are at present residing, either through postal ballot or by setting up polling booth in the respective embassies.

The petitioner claimed that countries like Italy and Philippines allow their citizens abroad to cast their votes through the Embassy.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.