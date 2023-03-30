HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC declares as void election of JD(S) MLA D.C. Gowrishankar from Tumakuru rural constituency

The court found him guilty of indulging in corrupt practices during elections held in May 2018

March 30, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
While finding him guilty, the Court stayed the implementation of its order for a period of 30 days to enable Mr. Gowrishankar to file an appeal before the Supreme Court. 

While finding him guilty, the Court stayed the implementation of its order for a period of 30 days to enable Mr. Gowrishankar to file an appeal before the Supreme Court.  | Photo Credit: SREENIVASA MURTHY V

The High Court of Karnataka has declared as void the election of Janata Dal (S) MLA D.C. Gowrishankar from Tumakuru Rural constituency in the elections held to the State Legislative Assembly during May 2018.

The court found Mr. Gowrishankar guilty of indulging in corrupt practices to get elected in the elections held on May 12, 2018.

Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order on March 30 (Thursday) while partly allowing an election petition filed by defeated BJP candidate B. Suresh Gowda way back in June 2018.

However, the Court stayed the implementation of today’s order for a period of 30 days to enable Mr. Gowrishankar to file an appeal before the Supreme Court.

The operation of the order has been stayed as the verdict is likely to impact him in filling nomination papers in the ensuing elections to the State Legislative Assembly in view of declaration of calender of events announced by the Election Commission of India on March 29 fixing the date of poll on May 10, 2023.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.