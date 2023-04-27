April 27, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan BJP MLA Preetham J. Gowda believes H.D. Revanna’s family members are campaigning for the JD(S) candidate in the constituency keeping an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha member of Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, is the younger son of H.D. Revanna.

Interacting with mediapersons in Hassan on April 27, Preetham Gowda pointed out that Mr Revanna had claimed he does not know who H.P. Swaroop is. “But, all of a sudden, everyone in the family decided to campaign for him. Now, the JD(S) candidate is being referred to as their son. It is all part of a strategy to retain the goodwill of party workers, as Prajwal Revanna has to face Lok Sabha elections in 2024.”

Procession of JD(S) candidate from Hassan JD(S) workers walked in a procession along with party candidate H.P. Swaroop who filed one more set of nomination papers, in Hassan on April 20, 2023. He was accompanied by JD(S) leaders H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy. | Video Credit: Prakash Hassan

The MLA believes that the people of Hassan are intelligent enough to understand the strategy of the JD(S) leaders. “People know why Mr Revanna and his son brought former Kadur MLA Y.S.V. Datta back to the party fold. They are clear about the outcome of the Assembly election in Hassan. Hence, they are preparing for the coming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

H.D. Revanna, a former Minister, represents Holenarsipura in the Karnataka Assembly. His elder son is an MLC and the younger is an MP. Earlier, his family had opposed nominating H.P. Swaroop as the JD(S) candidate for Hassan seat. Mr Revanna’s wife Bhavani was an aspirant for the ticket. At one point, Mr. Revanna claimed that he does not know who H.P. Swaroop is. Eventually, the family agreed to the candidature of H.P. Swaroop. Now, the entire family is campaigning for him.

