Hassan DC suspends in-charge principal

May 04, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archaha has suspended the in-charge principal of Government First Grade College at Lalanakere in Arsikere taluk for dereliction of duty with regard to elections.

Hemanth Kumar M.L., in-charge principal of the college, was appointed presiding officer of a polling booth in Shravanabelagola Assembly constituency on May 1. However, he refused to accept the letter of appointment. Even after communicating with him personally and through mobile phone, he did not accept the letter.

Based on the reports by the assistant returning officer of Arsikere Assembly constituency and the officials of the Revenue Department, the DC issued the suspension order as per the sections under the Representation of People’s Act and the rules of Karnataka Civil Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT