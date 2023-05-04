HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hassan DC suspends in-charge principal

The in-charge principal refused to take up election duty

May 04, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archaha has suspended the in-charge principal of Government First Grade College at Lalanakere in Arsikere taluk for dereliction of duty with regard to elections. 

Hemanth Kumar M.L., in-charge principal of the college, was appointed presiding officer of a polling booth in Shravanabelagola Assembly constituency on May 1. However, he refused to accept the letter of appointment. Even after communicating with him personally and through mobile phone, he did not accept the letter.

Based on the reports by the assistant returning officer of Arsikere Assembly constituency and the officials of the Revenue Department, the DC issued the suspension order as per the sections under the Representation of People’s Act and the rules of Karnataka Civil Services.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.