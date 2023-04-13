Guttedar brothers at loggerheads over party ticket in Afzalpur constituency

April 13, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In what is being seen as the most significant rebellion from within the BJP in Kalaburagi district so far, BJP State vice-president Mallikayya Guttedar’s younger brother and former zilla panchayat president Nitin Guttedar has declared that he will contest as an Independent candidate in the Assembly elections from Afzalpur constituency, against his brother.

The BJP has named Mallikayya Guttedar, a six-time MLA, as its candidate in Afzalpur Assembly constituency in the first list of candidates that was released late on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Mallikayya Guttedar exuded the confidence that Nitin Guttedar will support him in these elections. “I will pacify my brother. I will discuss it with him and iron out differences. I am assured that he will support me this time, as he is the only successor to my ticket the next time,” Mallikayya Guttedar said.

Nitin Guttedar said that nothing will change his decision, come what may. “Though the BJP has betrayed me, the people of my constituency are with me. I will contest as an Independent from Afzalpur constituency this time,” he added.

Former MLA quits BJP

Distraught BJP leader Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, who was denied party ticket, has decided to contest the Assembly elections in Jewargi Assembly constituency on Janata Dal (Secular) ticket against BJP candidate Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi.

After resigning from the primary membership of the BJP on Wednesday, Mr. Naribol met the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Kalaburagi and expressed his willingness to contest on JD(S) ticket from Jewargi. Mr. Naribol said that Mr. Kumaraswamy has assured a ticket for him.

Mr. Naribol, who was eyeing the BJP ticket this time, lost to Congress candidate Ajay Singh in the last two Assembly elections in 2013 and 2018. Mr. Naribol won the poll only once on BJP ticket in 2008 defeating his arch rival the former Chief Minister late N. Dharam Singh with a thin margin of just 70 votes.

In fact, Mr. Naribol is the one who opened the BJP’s account in Jewargi by winning the 2008 elections against the Congress strong leader and seven-time MLA Dharam Singh.

In 2013, Mr. Naribol lost to Mr. Ajay Singh by a margin of 36,700 votes and again in 2018, Mr. Naribol suffered a defeat with a margin of 16,056 votes against Mr. Ajay Singh.