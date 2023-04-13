Guru Patil Sirwal quits BJP, says he will contest elections based on the advise of his followers

April 13, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Guru Patil Sirwal has tendered his resignation to the primary membership of the party. He took this decision after the party denied him ticket in Shahapur constituency to fight the Assembly elections.

Mr. Sirwal is the son of the former MLA Shivashekharappagouda Patil of the Sirwal family which has shared power in the constituency with the Darshnapur family for the last four decades.

Mr. Sirwal, who is a close follower of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, joined hands with Mr. Yediyurappa when he formed the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) and won the 2013 Assembly elections on KJP ticket. He later joined the BJP when Mr. Yediyurappa merged his KJP with the BJP.

Sources said that he was confident that Mr. Yediyurappa will get him ticket this time. But, he lost hopes after the party nominated Ameenraddi Yalagi as its candidate. Therefore, Mr. Sirwal called a follower’s meeting and there he decided to quit the party and sent his resignation letter to State BJP president Nalin Kumar Katil on Wednesday.

He again called his well-wishers, followers and workers to meet at Sirwal village on Thursday. They all advised him to contest the elections as an Independent or from any other party. Then, he decided that he will contest the elections.

The sources said that he is likely to join the Janata Dal(S). However, this is yet to be confirmed by him. He will take an appropriate decision in a day or two, the sources added.

BJP Gurmitkal nominee

Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated the former Yadgir CMC chairperson Kumari Lalita Anapur as its candidate in Gurmitkal in the second list that was released late on Wednesday night. She has served as chairperson of the CMC twice and is now a member of the Yadgir City Municipal Council.

“Earlier, in view of my contribution to strengthening the organisation in the district, the party gave me the responsibility of vice-president of the women’s wing. I will reach out to voters and explain to them the welfare programmes being implemented by the Union and State governments and convince them of the need to vote for the BJP this time,” she said.

Kumari Lalita will face Baburao Chinchansur of the Congress and Sharanagouda Kandkur of the Janata Dal(S) in Gurmitkal constituency.