Guru Patil Sirwal and A.B. Maalakaraddi join JD(S) and got ticket to contest polls

April 16, 2023 05:54 am | Updated 05:54 am IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLAs A.B. Maalakaraddi and Guru Patil Sirwal have joined the Janata Dal (Secular) in Bengaluru in the presence of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Sirwal was elected from Shahapur constituency in 2013 on a Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) ticket. He again contested in the 2018 elections on a BJP ticket, but lost.

This time, the BJP denied him the ticket and hence he joined the JD(S). He will file his nomination papers on Monday.

Dr. Maalakaraddi, who was elected five times to the Assembly, got the ticket from the JD(S) after joining the party.

He initially wanted to get a Congress ticket for his daughter Anuraga. But the Congress denied her ticket.

